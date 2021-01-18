Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album featuring Sharmila Tagore and dad Mansur, Kareena Kapoor

Saba Ali Khan, elder daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, has shared a precious picture from her parents wedding. She called them 'the best parents'.

The black-and-white picture shows Sharmila all decked up as a royal bride in a silk attire and a big maangtika adorning her forehead and dramatic eye makeup adding to her looks. She is seen looking down while the groom, in a black sherwani, leans on the couch and looks at the camera.

Saba captioned the post, "Two great people...meant for each other. 💞🥰😘THE BEST PARENTS. #amma#abba#sharmila #tagore #mansuralikhan #pataudi #wedding #nawab#begum#throwback #love #both#miss#loads#mahshallah #best #parents#couple#madeforeachother."

Since a few days, Saba has been sharing lovely pictures of her famous family members on Instagram. A day before, she shared a rare picture of her father lost in a conversation with veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor, late grandfather of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. Calling them 'legends', she wrote along with it, "Two great men in one frame #abba#mansuralikhan #pataudi #fondly#tiger#raj#kapoor #legends #loved #remember #alwaysandforever."

She had also showered love on Kareena as she shared a decade-old throwback picture with her. "Sister Too...Bhabi..Jaaaaaan!! #sister#in#law#love#you#too #staysafe #stayblessed#stayfit #gotyourback #always#throwback #abba#70th#birthday#decade#ago #timeflies #seeyouagain #SOON."

However, sharing the one with sister Soha Ali Khan, Saba had joked that the actor was lucky to have her as her sibling. She had written along with their candid picture, "Sisterly love. Soha lucky to have an older sister like ME. How's that for a different twist... TRUE. #sisters#for#life#sohaalikhan #bonds#trust# friends#love#lots #gotyourback#throwback #photo." The two sisters are seen twinning in white shirts as they laugh.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares 'best wedding pic', sweetest memory with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Saba is the only member of the Pataudi family to have kept away from spotlight. She is a jewellery designer, Tarot reader and a spiritual healer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

.