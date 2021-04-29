Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba shares glimpse of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 'royal wedding', after Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's
Saba shares glimpse of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 'royal wedding', after Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's

Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture of her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their wedding in 2012. This is the second post in her 'royal wedding' series.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan shared pictures from her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore as well as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding.

Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture from her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding in 2012. The photo was a continuation of her 'royal wedding series'. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "The Royal Wedding Part II And here is the next.... MahshAllah. Coloured pictures...and classy still. #thursday #post #memoriesforlife #wedding #loveyou."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their hearts in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Awwwwwwwwwww this pic ... The Royal couple and wedding." Another wrote, "It's wonderful." A third wrote, "Lovely."

On Wednesday, Saba had posted a montage of her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's wedding pictures. It also featured her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan. She had captioned it, "The Royal Wedding Part I Old is GOLD. That time.Those moments. Classy . Wow. #memoriesforlife #blackandwhite #times #classic #thursdayfunday #royal #weddings #nawab #begum #iftikharalikhan #pataudi #sajida #sultan #myparents #familylove #more."

Saba has been sharing glimpses of her family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her posts often feature Sharmila, Mansoor, Saif, Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

In the recent past, Saba shared an anecdote from the time she decided to get prints of some family photos. A staff member of the studio pointed out that there were hardly any pictures of hers. She had written on Instagram, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

Recently, Saba shared pictures from her father's 70th birthday, taken in January 2011. She had written, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". She had also called her parents "precious possession" in another post.

In a recent interview, Saba also expressed her love for Sharmila through a message. She said that she loved her mother's work and is very proud of her. She called Sharmila fabulous and an all-rounder, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

In a recent interview, Saba also expressed her love for Sharmila through a message. She said that she loved her mother's work and is very proud of her. She called Sharmila fabulous and an all-rounder, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

