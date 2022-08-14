Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pics with ‘Bebo bhabhi’ Kareena Kapoor, wishes she was slimmer

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a series of selfies with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday. In the pictures, the two are seen smiling as they posed for the camera. The pictures that Saba has shared are from the Pataudi family's Raksha Bandhan celebration. Also Read: Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan stare at last samosa' of their Raksha Bandhan party in hilarious picture

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, “Selfies. So far ..learning from the Pro!! I am only just beginning to understand the right angle (Wish i was looking better n surely slimmer). More importantly, the TOGETHER moment! Rakhi ...my sister too! Bebo Bhabs ...love."

One fan commented, “Why slimmer? You look perfect.” Another one said, “Bebo look so beautiful.” While one compliemented the duo calling them “Queens,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Just two days back, Saba had shared family photos from the Raksha Bandhan celebration on Instagram. She captioned it, “Capturing the Moments. It doesn't have to be perfect...it just matters that it is.” In the first picture Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are seen sitting on Saif's lap. Soha and Saba are also featured in the photo. In the next picture, Saba is seen tying rakhi on Saif's wrist.

Saif is father four kids. He is married to Kareena and has two sons: Taimur and Jehangir, with her. He has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with his first wife, Amrita Singh. Saba is Saif's younger sister and Soha's elder sister, she chose not to become an actor and is a jewellery designer. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and they have a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Saba is a doting aunt to all her nieces and nephews and often shares their photos on her Instagram handle.

