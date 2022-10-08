Saba Azad schools troll who called her looks, outfit for Richa Chadha's wedding reception 'chee, yuck'

Saba Azad, actor-singer and actor Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, has schooled a troll who called her looks 'yuck', seemingly referring to her recent outfit. Recently, Saba and Hrithik attended the wedding reception of actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. A section of the people spoke about Saba's outfit for the occasion. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose together at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's reception)

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Saba shared a screenshot of the person's profile along with their comment. The Instagram user wrote, "You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it."

Sharing the post, Saba wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"

Days after Ali and Richa's wedding reception, Saba on Friday shared a post on Instagram. She also posted her pictures in the dress she wore to the party. She wrote, "I only dress nice on rare rare occasions (yes I'm a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love - it gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else."

Reacting to the post, Richa commented, "Dear Saba, you look luminous. And love always wins… there’s no version of the world where it doesn’t… just takes time. Thank you for being with us, you looked great and loved up too @hrithikroshan."

For the wedding reception in Mumbai, Saba kept it all traditional as she opted for a green kurta set. Hrithik was dressed in a crisp black suit. The duo made a couple-entry at the venue and posed for the cameras. The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted together on a dinner date in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get together. Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Fans saw Hrithik last in the action thriller film Vikram Vedha. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Hrithik will be seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

Saba has been part of many noteworthy Bollywood films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar and Karwaan. She will be seen in the film Songs of Paradise.

