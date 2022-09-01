Sacred Games’ Elnaaz Norouzi is ‘very single’ and not shy to talk about her private life

Take a peek at actor-singer Elnaaz Norouzi’s Instagram and you will come across several videos where she is dissing her dating life. Norouzi admits that “the reels do really well” and “some of them are inspired by real life while some aren’t”.

The “very single” Norouzi, talking about her dating life, says, “There’s nothing happening! I hope one day there’s something [relevant] and there’s someone [special] and I can then go ahead and share the news with you all. At the moment, there is nothing.”

The Sacred Games actor adds that, unlike several actors, she isn’t someone who would keep her relationship under wraps. “I’m not one to shy away from discussing my personal life, unless it involves someone I don’t want to reveal too much about. Otherwise, if I’m in love and I trust that person, I won’t shy away from sharing [the news] with the public. For now, I don’t think there’s anyone like that, even remotely close [in my life].” On the career front, the 30-year-old has worked with actors Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others, and admits that “working with such talented actors is something one should value” the most and use well in life to gain much-needed “experience”.

