Sai Pallavi said yes to Ek Din script because it felt similar to Before Sunrise, later told Aamir Khan she was ‘miscast’

Sai Pallavi has shared what made her say yes to the script of Ek Din, which has released in theatres last Friday. The romantic drama, which marked her acting debut in Bollywood, opened to mixed reviews and has found no takers at the box office so far. Sai, who was speaking to co-star Junaid Khan in a candid chat, shared that the script of Ek Din reminded her of Before Sunrise.

What Sai said about Ek Din

Ek Din script reminded Sai Pallavi of the cult Hollywood film Before Sunrise.

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The video of Sai and Junaid talking about Ek Din was shared on the official YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies. During the chat, when Junaid asked Sai about the decision to do Ek Din, he added that he was sure she would not do it given how she is part of massive films in so many languages.

Sai replied, “It is not about the scale of a film that drives me. At that point of time in my life, I had done a lot of films which were heavy and I wanted to do something that was light… that did not have me carry a lot of trauma through the making and even after. So when the script came along, I thought this is going to be in the zone of Before Sunrise. Because I like Before Sunrise and I thought this is going to be like that.”

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{{^usCountry}} Before Sunrise is a beloved Hollywood film which released in 1995. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy starred in the Richard Linklater film. It followed the journey of two strangers who cross paths on a train journey and decide to spend an evening together. Ethan played Jesse, an American student travelling Europe, while Julie Delpy played the character of Céline, who is a French student visiting relatives. Since then, both of the actors returned to star in two sequels- Before Sunset, and Before Midnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Sunrise is a beloved Hollywood film which released in 1995. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy starred in the Richard Linklater film. It followed the journey of two strangers who cross paths on a train journey and decide to spend an evening together. Ethan played Jesse, an American student travelling Europe, while Julie Delpy played the character of Céline, who is a French student visiting relatives. Since then, both of the actors returned to star in two sequels- Before Sunset, and Before Midnight. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sai thought she was miscast in Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sai thought she was miscast in Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Sai also added that Aamir Khan's association with the project played a big part in her approval to Ek Din. The actor shared that she has been following Aamir's diverse journey. Initially, Sai also thought that she was ‘miscast’ in Ek Din. When Aamir asked Sai to say something after the premiere, Sai told him, “I don't think I was meant to do this and I think I am miscast. I feel so, I think it should have been a new person who had little bit of a flamboyance.” Junaid said no and told that she was meant to do this role.

Ek Din is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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