Sai Pallavi says she kept herself ‘as pure as possible’, meditated to play Sita in Ramayana: ‘Not easy to play Goddess’

The promotions for Ramayana: Part 1 were kicked off in New Delhi on Saturday with the Pratham Sankalp event. The film’s cast and crew attended the event, which also saw guests from various walks of life, including cinema and spirituality. At the event, director Nitesh Tiwari was all praise for Sai Pallavi, who also spoke about playing Sita in the film.

Sai Pallavi on playing Sita in Ramayana

Sai Pallavi plays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana.

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When Sai was asked about what it was like to play Sita in Ramayana, she said, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.”

She then added, “I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also revealed that she kept herself as ‘pure’ as possible while playing the role, stating, “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also revealed that she kept herself as ‘pure’ as possible while playing the role, stating, “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there.” {{/usCountry}}

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Nitesh was all praise for Sai and Ranbir Kapoor playing Sita and Ram in Ramayana. Revealing how well they played their roles, he said, “An actor’s eyes tell the truth. I have seen Ram in Ranbir’s eyes and Sita in Sai’s. I felt the kind of sincerity I was looking for, I found only in these beautiful souls. I don’t see Sai and Ranbir, I see only Sita and Ram in the film.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and others also play key roles in the film. The first part will hit screens for Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released for Diwali 2027.

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Ramayana is one of the most anticipated projects in India, and the film’s promotional material has left audiences impressed so far. The film’s trailer was launched at the event today, but it will premiere worldwide only on July 24.