Sai Sreenivas on Bollywood debut: Was getting offers, nothing excited me, until now
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has spent close to seven years in Telugu films, and now, he’s made up his mind to try his hand at Hindi films too. He turned 28 recently, and it was a working birthday for him even in the Covid 19 scenario, “I was in Kashmir to shoot a song for a film. Actually, I had been getting a couple of Hindi film opportunities for some time now. People in Delhi and Mumbai also recognise my work. Nothing excited me to be honest, but when I was offered the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi, a SS Rajamouli film it was bang on. I didn’t think too much about it and decided to just explore.”
Saakshyam, Rakshasudu and Speedunnodu are some of the films he has been a part of till now. He says language wasn’t an issue for him. “My schooling has been from Hyderabad, so that wasn’t a big issue for me. With Hindi cinema, I can reach out to a wider audience, and that’s what matters to me at the end of the day,” adds Sreenivas.
That is something he has believed in all these years. Rather than looking only at the box office potential, he says, “I believe in making beautiful memories and working hard towards my goal. A film won’t do well always, but I should never fail, that’s what I keep in mind. I think a high for any actor is when a film does well. But it’s not just about box office. It’s because people want to see your work, it means the audience likes you, and that is what matters to me personally, that I am able to bring some smiles on people’s face, that makes my day. People who come and tell me about my work being good makes my day.”
