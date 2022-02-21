Saif Ali Khan and his son Jehangir look like twins in photo shared by Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan posts dancing video

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Jehangir Ali Khan is celebrating his first birthday on Monday. All the aunts of the little one including KarsSoha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan shared sweet messages on Instagram on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba Ali Khan shared a cute picture of Jehangir enjoying during his play time along with a rare picture of Saif Ali Khan at around the same age. “My Jeh Jaan....turns 1!! I Luv you.... God bless. Does he look like his Abba? #monday #happybirthday #1st #jehalikhan #jeh #jaan #saifalikhanpataudi #timtim.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, fans of the little one remain divided over him resembling Saif or Kareena. "Happy birthday little wonder, he looks like Kareena more than his abba," read a comment. But another fan said, “God bless...yes he looks like his abba."

Soha Ali Khan shared a cute video from the same time with Will.I.Am's song It's My Birthday playing in the background. “What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba,” she wrote along with the video that shows Jeh in a blue tee and pyjamas, crawling in a circle as if dancing. Few people are seen clapping for him as he enjoys himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shweta Bachchan reacted to the video, "How cute." A fan called him “Super dancer” while another commented, “He is already a star …look at that attitude and expressions.” A fan declared him the "Cutest baby ever MashaAllah."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had welcomed Jehangir during the covid pandemic last year. He also has a five-year-old brother Taimur.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor and birthday boy Jehangir drop Taimur at school, actor shares sweet post for her son. See pics

Just like Taimur, Jehangir also has a fan following of his own. While his fans can't decide if he looks like Saif or Kareena or Randhir Kapoor, Kareena had once told The Hindu in an interview, “Tim looks like Saif, but he is outgoing and flamboyant like me. Jeh looks like me, but he seems serious and quieter — more Saif than me, that’s for sure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON