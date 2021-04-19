Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu enjoy a scuba diving session in throwback pic. Check it out
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu enjoy a scuba diving session in throwback pic. Check it out

Kunal Kemmu held a 'post a picture of' session on Instagram on Sunday and shared pictures of himself with brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Kunal Kemmu shared photos with Saif Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.

Kunal Kemmu pulled out some previously unseen pictures from his family album for his fans on Sunday. He held a 'post a picture of' session on his Instagram Stories and shared pictures with wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya and others.

A fan asked Kunal to share a picture with his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. He posted a picture of himself and Saif on a ferry, waiting for their scuba diving session during a holiday. While Kunal clicked the photo, Saif showed a thumbs up sign.

Kunal Kemmu and Saif during a scuba session.
Kunal's tattoos.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sameera Reddy, husband, kids test positive for Covid-19, actor gives update

Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra to marry Sanket Bhosale on April 26

Rakhi Sawant thanks Salman Khan for 'saving mom's life', records video message

Navya Naveli Nanda tackles Instagram troll with grace. Check it out

Fans also asked Kunal to show a picture of himself with Inaaya. She was seen sitting in his lap in a white shirt, twinning with her dad. Kunal also shared a picture with Soha and their pup.

Kunal also showed off his three tattoos, one of which was Inaaya's name in the Devnagri script. Another picture showed him with his mother, as she pretended to hit him.

Kunal and Saif went to the Maldives in 2018 with their wives and kids. Soha had shared a viral picture of the whole family have a good time together in a pool.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra to marry Sanket Bhosale on April 26

Kunal was last seen in Lootcase with Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and others. It premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. He was also seen in Malang last year with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Saif was last seen in Amazon Prime series Tandav. He currently has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and Bhoot Police in the pipeline. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, he stars with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He stars with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush. In Bhoot Police, he will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor kunal kemmu saif ali khan soha ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, now avid book lover, once laughed at the idea of reading poetry. Watch hilarious video

PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and sister Saba are wrapped in Sharmila Tagore's arms in this unseen throwback pic

PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 07:07 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP