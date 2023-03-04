Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on ‘bedroom’ comment to paps: They barged inside private property

Actor Saif Ali Khan has finally broken his silence on the incident which took place inside his residence premises involving the paparazzi. In the wee hours of Friday, 20 of them had entered his building compound and filmed him as he came back from a party with wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. He made a witty remark, ““Ek kaam kariye hamare bedroom mein aa jaaiye’ as they followed him for pics. They were back from Malaika Arora’s mom’s birthday party.

He dispels all rumours of the building security guard being sacked over the incident, “The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it’s their right to do that, and this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits.”

The 52-year-old goes on to add, “We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before its utterly ridiculous.”

Khan’s children- Taimur and Jeh are also papped a lot. The actor comments on the same, “The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that’s all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that’s all I have to say, thank you.”