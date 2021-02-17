Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan cuts a royal figure in new photoshoot with sister Soha, ahead of baby's birth
Saif Ali Khan cuts a royal figure in new photoshoot with sister Soha, ahead of baby's birth

Siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan took part in a photoshoot for the House of Pataudi label, ahead of his baby's birth.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan in a screengrab from her video.

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Soha, has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of a photoshoot that the two participated in recently. The siblings posed in ethnic wear for the shoot, apparently for the House of Pataudi line.

Soha wrote in her caption, "Wait for it ... @houseofpataudi #behindthescenes." Saif wore a kurta, while Soha wore an anarkali.

Saif seems to be busy these days. Besides the photoshoot, he was spotted on set with actor Ranveer Singh recently. Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is expected to give birth to their second child soon.

Reacting to Soha's post, many fans asked how Kareena is doing, and when she is due. One fan joked that Saif looked conscious about his weight in the video. "Can clearly see, Saif is so conscious with his mid section. too cute," the person commented.

Previously, Saif's other sister, Saba, had shared a countdown for the baby's birth on social media, adding a picture of Saif that described him as the 'quadfather'. Saif has two children -- Ibrahim and Sara -- from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. He has a four-year-old son, Taimur, with Kareena.

Also read: Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, sis-in-law Saba Ali Khan is counting down hours until Saif becomes a 'Quadfather'

Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, had earlier said in an interview that she was due on February 15, while Saif had told Filmfare that she was expected to give birth in 'early February'. Randhir was spotted with his wife, Babita, at the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai on Tuesday. While the two are separated, they remain close.

saif ali khan soha ali khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan

