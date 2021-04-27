Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan gets second shot of Covid-19 vaccine? Pictures, video of him at vaccination centre arrive online
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan gets second shot of Covid-19 vaccine? Pictures, video of him at vaccination centre arrive online

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Monday, leading many to believe that he had received his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan at a vaccination centre.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday reportedly took his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, as cases around the country surge during the second wave. Saif was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Pictures and videos of the actor, wearing a grey T-shirt and and jeans, have arrived online. Saif could be seen wearing a face mask as he entered his car. Previously, Saif was spotted queuing up for a vaccine back in March.

Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, recently welcomed their second son. They haven't revealed his face or name, choosing instead to keep the baby under the radar, after having previously experienced mass media attention for their first child, Taimur.

Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, received her first dose of the vaccine in March. A photo of her getting the shot was shared by her daughter, Saba Ali Khan, and the official Twitter page for the Ministry of Health.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan once trolled daughter Sara Ali Khan for criticising Bollywood ‘after being here for three minutes’

Saif in an interview last year had spoken about his mother's lockdown attitude, and how it had scared him. “I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff," he told Mumbai Mirror, adding, "She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone.

Actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday reportedly took his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, as cases around the country surge during the second wave. Saif was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Pictures and videos of the actor, wearing a grey T-shirt and and jeans, have arrived online. Saif could be seen wearing a face mask as he entered his car. Previously, Saif was spotted queuing up for a vaccine back in March.

Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, recently welcomed their second son. They haven't revealed his face or name, choosing instead to keep the baby under the radar, after having previously experienced mass media attention for their first child, Taimur.

Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, received her first dose of the vaccine in March. A photo of her getting the shot was shared by her daughter, Saba Ali Khan, and the official Twitter page for the Ministry of Health.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan once trolled daughter Sara Ali Khan for criticising Bollywood ‘after being here for three minutes’

Saif in an interview last year had spoken about his mother's lockdown attitude, and how it had scared him. “I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff," he told Mumbai Mirror, adding, "She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan covid-19 covid-19 in india

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted at clinic, do not stop for pics at paparazzi's requests

PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 02:01 PM IST
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares photo of baby Ibrahim Ali Khan, fan calls him ‘copy of Saif Ali Khan’

PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 11:05 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP