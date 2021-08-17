Saif Ali Khan rents out his and Kareena Kapoor's old Mumbai home for 3.5 lakh per month: report

Saif Ali Khan has reportedly rented out his old house at Fortune Heights in Mumbai. The actor and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor previously stayed in the building with their son Taimur Ali Khan. The family moved into a bigger house earlier this year.

According to a report in Money Control, a registered rent agreement document has been accessed by Indextap.com which revealed that Saif Ali Khan has rented the house to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP. They paid a security deposit of ₹15 lakh. The apartment reportedly comprises 1,500 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces.

The property has been rented out for three years, with the cost increasing every year. In the first year, the rent would be ₹3.5 lakh per month, and will go up to ₹3.67 lakh and ₹3.87 lakhs respectively in the second and third year. The capital value of the apartment is reportedly between ₹12 to ₹14 crore.

The agreement was signed on August 13, 2021, just a couple of days before he, Kareena and their sons Taimur and Jeh left for the Maldives for a vacation.

Kareena and Saif moved into a bigger house in the Bandra neighbourhood in Mumbai ahead of Jeh's birth. Kareena has often given glimpses of her home via Instagram.

Designer Darshini Shah, who designed Kareena and Saif's new home, told a leading daily in January this year, "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”