Malaika Arora gets emotional as son Arhaan Khan embarks on 'new journey': 'Goodbyes are just the hardest'

Malaika Arora is bidding farewell to her son Arhaan Khan. The Bollywood star took to Instagram and shared a picture of the mother-son duo posing with their backs towards the camera along with a note about his new journey.

"As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences… all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already (sic)," Malaika wrote.

She also shared a picture of Arhaan hugging their dog. Malaika shared the picture with the caption, "Goodbye are just the hardest."

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan with their dog.

Arhaan, who is 18 years old, is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Although Malaika hasn't detailed it on his future plans in her Instagram post, it seems likely that Arhaan is leaving Mumbai for his higher studies.

Earlier this year, Malaika revealed that her son opted for a gap year after completing his 12th standard. Speaking with a leading daily, she had said, "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

"He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they’re healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic," she had added.

Also read: Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli-led Indian team's victory against England: 'What a win'

Arhaan had recently joined his parents, Malaika and Arbaaz, along with members of her family for a lunch gathering. Photos of the trio heading to a restaurant in Mumbai were shared by the paparazzi.