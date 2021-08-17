Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli-led Indian team's victory against England: 'What a win'

Anushka Sharma rejoiced as India beat England on Monday in an ongoing cricket series. The Indian cricket team is currently in the UK, facing England for a five-match test series. Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of her husband, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli celebrating the win and shared her reaction.

"What a win! What a team!" Anushka captioned the picture. Prior to the post, the actor shared a picture of her television screen showing Virat and his team on the field following the victory. She captioned it, "Yessss!!!" along with a raised hand, the Indian flag and a blue heart emoji.

Earlier in the night, Anushka informed fans that she was watching the game indoors. The actor shared a picture of the match in play and wrote, "Too interesting" along with an emoji featuring the cricket ball and bat, and an Indian flag.

Anushka Sharma shares pictures of watching the test match between India and England.

India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test to get a lead of 1-0 in the five-match series. India gave England a target of 272-run target, however, the hosts were bowled out for 120.

Anushka is currently in England, accompanying Virat and the Indian cricket team during the series. The actor travelled to the country with her daughter Vamika in June, when India faced New Zealand at the World Test Championship Final.

Before the test series began, Virat and Anushka explored the countryside with a few other Indian team players and their partners. Anushka had bonded with Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul, during their trip.

Athiya turned photographer for Anushka on one of their expeditions. Anushka also shared a picture of the group from Durham a few weeks ago on Instagram, with the caption, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai". The picture featured Anushka, Virat, Athiya, KL Rahul, Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh, respectively.

Also read: Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding party: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a ball, see pics

In an interview with Dinesh Kartik, Virat revealed that the couple's day revolves around their daughter Vamika's schedule. "Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule," he had said. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year.