Saif Ali Khan reveals how he teaches Taimur and Jeh about religion: 'There's one God, many names'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has offered a glimpse into how he and wife Kareena Kapoor are raising their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, with an inclusive outlook on faith. Speaking candidly, Saif revealed that he tells his children, "There's one God, and He has many names”.

Saif gets candid

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor opened up about his conversations on religion with his sons, Taimur and Jeh, during the We Women’s London Edition.

Saif said, “It’s a conversation I love having with them. Because I myself am not the most religious of people. My mother taught me, and I taught my kids, that there’s one God and He has many names. It’s as simple as that. You worship him in different places. And if your religion talks about love and forgiveness towards your fellow human beings, then that’s it."

Saif also reflected on growing up surrounded by Christian institutions, sharing that he spent time in churches and attended schools where each day began with chapel.

He revealed that the “kids would say the prayer, followed by prayers of other religions. They’d celebrate Christmas as much as Diwali”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Saif also recalled his recent chat with Taimur, where he asked him about the difference between religion and methodology. Saif admitted that Taimur’s response left him impressed. Saif shared, “Taimur, 9 years old, responded, ‘In religion, we pray, and in methodology, we don’t,’ and I think it’s a good answer… So, we’re constantly talking about these things. I’m lucky I haven’t grown up like that. My mother had an open mind about these things, and so does my wife. It’s more of a spiritual approach." More about Saif Ali Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif also recalled his recent chat with Taimur, where he asked him about the difference between religion and methodology. Saif admitted that Taimur’s response left him impressed. Saif shared, “Taimur, 9 years old, responded, ‘In religion, we pray, and in methodology, we don’t,’ and I think it’s a good answer… So, we’re constantly talking about these things. I’m lucky I haven’t grown up like that. My mother had an open mind about these things, and so does my wife. It’s more of a spiritual approach." More about Saif Ali Khan {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sparks flew between Saif and Kareena while shooting for Tashan in 2007-08, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sparks flew between Saif and Kareena while shooting for Tashan in 2007-08, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saif is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Dangar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix later this year. He also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan in the pipeline, which stars Saiyami Kher and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. He was last seen in Kartavya, which was released on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON