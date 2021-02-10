Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wished his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday on Tuesday. She also mourned the death of Kareena Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Amrita Singh celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, had wished his first wife Amrita Singh on her 63rd birthday on Tuesday. Saba had shared a collage of Amrita's pictures with her children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few yesteryear pictures to wish her on the day.

Sharing the collage on her Instagram Stories, Saba simply wrote, "Happy birthday."

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to wish Amrita Singh and mourn the demise of Rajiv Kapoor.

Later, Saba had also condoled the death of actor Rajiv Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. Rajiv was the youngest maternal uncle of Saif's second wife Kareena Kapoor. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Saba wrote, "Rajiv Kapoor.... u will be missed." She shared another black and white picture of Raj Kapoor with his three sons: Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv and wrote, "You will be remembered... Gone too sudden and too soon."

Members of the Kapoor family and other celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Shah Rukh Khan, paid their respects to Rajiv Kapoor, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 58. Rajiv's nephews including Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain were seen as the pallbearers while a devastated Randhir Kapoor was seen leading them and others for the final rites of his deceased brother.

The funeral was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan among others. Kareena had also joined her family to pay her respects. She had also shared a picture of Rajiv on Instagram and captioned it, "Broken but strong" followed by a broken heart emoticon.

The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur on Tuesday, following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital where he was declared dead on arriva.

Also read: 'Destiny was never on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but never bitter': Raza Murad

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a return to the big screen after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December 2020 with actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

