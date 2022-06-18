Saif Ali Khan meets daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim Ali Khan for lunch, watch

Saif Ali Khan finally had a get-together with his two elder kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant on Saturday. Saif recently wrapped up shooting for Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. Sara was earlier shooting for Laxman Utekar's next while Ibrahim was working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan pose together for paparazzi at event, fans call it ‘awkward moment’. See pics

Sara joined Saif post her gym session. She was seen in a white vest and shorts. Ibrahim was spotted in a blue shirt and denims. Saif was in a grey tee and denims.

As the video of them was shared on Instagram by a paprazzo account, a fan commented, “Sooo cute dad and daughter duo.” Another gushed, “Pataudi's.” Many called Sara “stunning”.

Sara recently attended an awards event with her other industry colleagues and friends like Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others. She also met Kartik Aaryan at the event and the two posed together. She stole the spotlight in a sheer black gown with a thigh-high slit.

She was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re. The film was an OTT release. She will now be seen opposite Vicky in Laxman Utekar's next directorial. The actor is currently working on her next project, titled Gaslight.

Saif too was busy shooting for Vikram Vedha, in which he plays a police officer and Hrithik is in the role of a gangster. He will also be seen as Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

Ibrahim, too is now working on making his career in the film industry. Commenting on the 21-year-old assisting Karan Johar, Saif had told Zoom in an interview, “I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well.”

