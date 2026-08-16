On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Saif Ali Khan visited Uri in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of NDTV’s Jai Jawan programme, where he spent time with soldiers and shared a meal with them. During his visit, the actor revealed that his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, have started asking questions about wars around the world and whether they are safe.

Saif Ali Khan reveals sons Taimur and Jeh's concerns

Saif Ali Khan shares his sons' concerns over wars.

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Speaking to the armed forces, Saif said, "My children ask me about the many wars that are going on in the world right now. They feel scared too. They ask, ‘Who is looking after us? What will happen next? Will the situation get worse?’ I tell them, ‘The Army is protecting us.’ They are also saluting you. We are all very proud."

The actor also spoke about Kashmir and said, "It (Kashmir) is one of the most beautiful areas of our country and is a bit sensitive. It's not open to full tourism. It's a little sad in a way. I wish the people of the entire country could come to the area a bit more freely and comfortably."

Saif's comments about his sons' concerns come more than a year after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, in which 26 civilians were killed. The attack led to a sharp deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and taking several other measures. India later launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist infrastructure, leading to several days of military confrontation between the two countries.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the ongoing conflicts around the world are also disrupting global energy supplies. The US-Israel war with Iran, which began with coordinated strikes on February 28, 2026, has continued to affect the wider Middle East, with tensions around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. India is particularly vulnerable because it depends substantially on imported crude oil and gas from the Middle East. About Saif Ali Khan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the ongoing conflicts around the world are also disrupting global energy supplies. The US-Israel war with Iran, which began with coordinated strikes on February 28, 2026, has continued to affect the wider Middle East, with tensions around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. India is particularly vulnerable because it depends substantially on imported crude oil and gas from the Middle East. About Saif Ali Khan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Saif is awaiting the release of Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and also starring Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. The film marks Saif and Akshay's reunion nearly 18 years after Tashan. Saif essays the role of a physically impaired man, while Akshay plays the villain. The teaser of the film has already generated a huge buzz among the audience. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.