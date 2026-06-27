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Saif Ali Khan says knife attacker cut son Jeh, discusses forgiving him: ‘He tried to kill me’

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a burglary at his home on January 16, 2025. He recounted the traumatic incident involving his son Jeh.

Jun 27, 2026 12:19 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence in Bandra on January 16, 2025. The actor sustained six stab wounds, including one near his spine. In a recent interaction with Mojo Story, Saif spoke about the incident and shared whether he will ever be able to forgive the attacker.

'He had cut Jeh a little bit'

Saif Ali Khan faced brutal knife attack in 2025.

Narrating what happened on the night of the attempted burglary, when his son Jeh was attacked, Saif told Mojo Story, "We all processed differently. It was an insane thing. This burglar broke into the bathroom window, and the next thing is that we are lying in bed and this Nanny comes in and tell us that there is somebody in Jeh’s room and is holding a knife and asking for money. I went to the baby’s room and he was holding the baby, and he had cut the baby a little bit and he had cut the maid a little bit. Maybe if I had put the lights on, and if I had asked him, do you know where you are, and do you know what you’re doing and I could have made him talk it out. But something took over me and I did jump on him, and we had a fist fight. He went crazy with his knives, and there were cuts and blood everywhere. Just then, my maid came in and chucked him across the room."

'I thought I might die'

After the incident, Mumbai Police arrested the accused, 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, in Thane three days later.

Saif Ali Khan's films

Saif recently received applause for his performance in the Netflix film Kartavya. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan and Rahul Dholakia's Hum Hindustani.

 
saif ali khan
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