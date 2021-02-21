Saif Ali Khan shares update after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to second child: ‘Mom and baby are safe and healthy’

Saif Ali Khan thanked fans and well-wishers for showering the family with love, as his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to their second child on Sunday morning. The couple welcomed a baby boy. They also have a four-year-old son, Taimur.

In a statement, Saif said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from Saif and Kareena’s family members. His sister, Saba Ali Khan, took to Instagram Stories to share the happy news. Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and aunt Neetu Kapoor also congratulated them.

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor, in an Instagram post, expressed her excitement about becoming an aunt again. Karisma dug into the archives and pulled out an adorable photo of Kareena as a newborn. Their father, Randhir Kapoor, also featured in it.

"That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove," Karisma wrote in her caption.

Bollywood celebrities, including Manish Malhotra, Subhash Ghai, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Amrita Arora, also wished Saif and Kareena on the new addition to their family.

Soon after Kareena’s delivery, her mother Babita Kapoor, Karisma, Randhir and Taimur were seen visiting the hospital.

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Randhir expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather again. He also shared Taimur’s reaction to becoming a big brother.

"Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir said.