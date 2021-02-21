Karisma Kapoor excited as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcome second child, takes a trip down memory lane

Congratulations are in order for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday morning. The couple also has a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor, in an Instagram post, expressed her excitement about becoming an aunt again. Karisma dug into the archives and pulled out an adorable photo of Kareena as a newborn. Their father, Randhir Kapoor, also featured in it.

"That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove," Karisma wrote in her caption.





Earlier, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan and Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulated the couple on the new addition to the family, with social media posts.

Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, told the Times of India that he was excited about her little bundle of joy. He also revealed Taimur's reaction to the happy news. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," he said.

Also read: Abhinav Shukla thinks Rubina Dilaik is ‘clearly’ Bigg Boss 14 winner, reveals he will welcome her home with a surprise

Earlier, on her chat show What Women Want, Kareena revealed that she and Saif had not thought of any baby names for their second child. She said that they were holding off on doing so, after the controversy that was caused by Taimur’s name.

“After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena told Neha Dhupia on the show. When Neha suggested crowdsourcing the choice via a poll, Kareena said she doesn’t want to go down that route. “I’m gonna tackle this right at the end,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON