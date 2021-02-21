Abhinav Shukla thinks Rubina Dilaik is ‘clearly’ Bigg Boss 14 winner, reveals he will welcome her home with a surprise
- Abhinav Shukla said that he has made special preparations to welcome Rubina Dilaik home after Bigg Boss 14 ends but refused to divulge further details as it is a 'surprise'.
With hours to go for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla feels that she has earned the trophy by showing ‘exemplary courage, stamina and good conduct’. Abhinav was also a contestant on the show, alongside Rubina, but was evicted earlier this month.
Abhinav also revealed that he has a surprise planned for Rubina when she returns home but refused to divulge any further details.
In an interview with SpotboyE, Abhinav said, “Rubina not only deserves but she has earned the title of the winner through her journey. Exemplary courage, stamina and good conduct throughout the season. And it's not easy spending 140 days like this. It's almost half a year. You have to stay with a lot of stress, a lot of difference of opinion from the people. It's like a war of attrition with the people inside. And she has made a mark in the hearts and minds of the people.”
Also read: Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy, meet his other children Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim
Abhinav said that he would have been quite nervous if he was competing with Rubina in the finale but feels excited now. He talked about the support she has been getting not only from friends and fans, but also from people from the entertainment industry.
“They are really liking her. So, I think we clearly have a winner now. I just want to see her lift the trophy and celebrate,” he said, adding that he has made special preparations to welcome her home. “I will keep it a secret as of now as that's a surprise,” he said.
Rubina was a favourite for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy with Hindustan Times readers. Over 70,000 people voted in a poll conducted by HT, with more than 50% saying that she deserves to win. Rahul Vaidya came second, with around 25% of the total votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says he has planned a surprise to welcome Rubina home after Bigg Boss 14
- Abhinav Shukla said that he has made special preparations to welcome Rubina Dilaik home after Bigg Boss 14 ends but refused to divulge further details as it is a 'surprise'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi denies engagement rumours with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring
- Himanshi Khurana shut down speculation that she is engaged to Asim Riaz. She sparked rumours after sharing a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya discusses wedding plans, refuses to climb a horse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If we can have a Krrish, then why can’t we have woman superheroes too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers
- Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Rakhi perform as Salman kickstarts grand finale
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a face-off with Rubina Dilaik, he will take to streets to perform on Yeh Dosti with Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 137: Nikki is shocked to see Rubina talk ill about her
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin unfold before his eyes
- Aly Goni was shown a video compiling his journey on Bigg Boss 14, with particular emphasis on his romance with Jasmin Bhasin. Watch his reaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch
- Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with his daughters
- Karanvir Bohra joined the 'pawri hori hai' trend in the cutest way possible - with an adorable photo featuring his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12
- Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm
- Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox