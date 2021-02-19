IND USA
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner

  Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST

Abhinav Shukla, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14, is now pitching for wife Rubina Dilaik who is among the top contenders for the winner's trophy. He shared a video to ask support for Rubina in line with the Pawri Ho Ri Hai trend.

Sharing a video from his house which shows him standing besides a portrait of him and Rubina, he wrote on Instagram, "Pawrty ho rahi hai ? #voteforrubina @rubinadilaik." He says in the video, "Dosto, ye main hu, ye seb hai aur ye Bigg Boss ki winner hai. Pawri hori hai (Friends, this is me, this is an apple and this is the Bigg Boss winner. A party is going on here)." During his stint on the show, Abhinav was often criticised for doing nothing "except eating apples and peeling oranges". Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan would often tease him for the same.


Abhinav's co-contestant Rahul Mahajan, who had entered the house as a challenger and was later evicted, also showed support for Rubina in the comments section by sharing a heart and hands raised in air emoji. Rahul has also been regularly tweeting in support of Abhinav and Rubina.

Rubina is among the top five contestants on the show, along with Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi. Both Rubina and Abhinav had faced a tough time at the hands of Rakhi who used to flirt with the latter to no end. She had once even pulled his drawstring while teasing him. Another time, she had written 'I love Abhinav' over her entire body with lipstick.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

Rubina had earlier revealed on the show that they were headed for a divorce and had given each other time till November to take a decision. On being asked about the same, Abhinav had said after his exit, "Everything is fine now. There’s no divorce happening. The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond. When we were discussing the show before giving a nod to it, I jokingly told Rubina that once you see the fights inside the BB house, you might forget the little fights we had."

He recently entered the show to meet Rubina on Valentine's Day and proposed to her all over again. They also had a socially distanced romantic date on the show.

