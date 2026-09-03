Saif Ali Khan is shocked as Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he's his ‘rishtedaar’ on KBC 18: 'Kareena will call me what?'

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to grace Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. In a promo for the episode, Big B left Saif stunned when he revealed an unexpected family connection between them, explaining why the two are technically "rishtedaars".

Amitabh explains how he and Saif are related

Amitabh Bachchan leaves Saif Ali Khan shocked as he explains how he's connected to him.

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On Wednesday, Sony TV shared a promo of the upcoming episode featuring Saif and Akshay on KBC 18. In the promo, while pointing at Saif, Big B said, "Bahut log nahi jaante, yeh humare rishte mein hain (Many people don’t know this, but he is related to us)." Saif appeared shocked and asked, "Me?" Big B then explained the family connection, saying, "Raj Kapoor ji ki beti, Ritu ji ke bete Nikhil Nanda ka vivah meri beti (Shweta Nanda) se hua. Toh ab main janana chahta hoon ki Kareena ko main kaise bulaaun? (Raj Kapoor ji’s daughter, Ritu ji’s son Nikhil Nanda, got married to my daughter, Shweta Nanda. So now I want to know, what should I call Kareena?) Kareena will call me what?"

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{{^usCountry}} Saif replied in his trademark humorous style, saying, "Thank God it's not a question," leaving Akshay and Amitabh in splits. Raj Kapoor is Kareena Kapoor Khan's grandfather, while Ritu Nanda was her aunt. Nikhil Nanda, therefore, is Kareena's first cousin. Through Nikhil's marriage to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kareena and Amitabh Bachchan are also connected by marriage. Kareena has been married to Saif since 2012. About Haiwaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif replied in his trademark humorous style, saying, "Thank God it's not a question," leaving Akshay and Amitabh in splits. Raj Kapoor is Kareena Kapoor Khan's grandfather, while Ritu Nanda was her aunt. Nikhil Nanda, therefore, is Kareena's first cousin. Through Nikhil's marriage to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kareena and Amitabh Bachchan are also connected by marriage. Kareena has been married to Saif since 2012. About Haiwaan {{/usCountry}}

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Haiwaan marks Akshay and Saif's reunion after almost two decades. The two were last seen together in Tashan (2008). In Haiwaan, Akshay essays the role of a killer, while Saif plays a visually impaired man who becomes the target of a dangerous cat-and-mouse game.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav and Sharib Hashmi in important roles. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is set to release in theatres on September 11.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, with episodes airing from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it.

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Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta appeared on the premiere episode, followed by singer Sunidhi Chauhan in the next episode.