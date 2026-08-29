Amitabh Bachchan says visuals from Nepal floods are unbearable to watch: ‘Fury of nature can never be battled’
Amitabh Bachchan shared how the visuals emerging from Nepal were ‘unbearable to watch’ and offered prayers for those affected by the calamity.
Amitabh Bachchan’s latest blog was bittersweet for his fans. While the megastar wished everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he also expressed solidarity with the victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. In his blog, the actor shared how the visuals emerging from Nepal were ‘unbearable to watch’ and offered prayers for those affected by the calamity.
‘Unbearable to watch’
In his latest blog, the Sholay actor shared a photo of his wrist adorned with colourful rakhis. Along with the photo, he wrote, “May this bond of love affection and care live eternally - the dedication of the relation between a sister and a brother , never to be broken or forgotten .. its sacred thread tied to the wrist, is the symbol of perpetuity in the relationship .. its auspicious presence fortifies its reason.”
The actor then turned the attention of his readers to the devastating flash floods in Nepal and shared his thoughts on the calamity. He wrote, “On a more serious note the devastation of the floods in Nepal are unbearable to watch .. the fury of nature can never be battled with .. its respect needs the presence of the divine .. we pray .. for that in itself is beyond all .. 🙏 Affection and care.”
About Nepal floods
Deep Dive
The death toll has risen to 626, while 2,478 people remain missing after devastating floods swept through the mountainous region along the Nepal-China border on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations continue amid fears of further flooding.
An 11-member Indian team comprising medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts was sent to Nepal on Saturday to assist with flood relief operations, following a request from the Nepal government. India had already sent more than 60 tonnes of emergency relief supplies and specialised rescue teams to flood-hit Nepal, acting as a first responder following the devastating flash floods.
Bollywood on Nepal floods
Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed solidarity with the victims of the Nepal flash floods. Sanjay Dutt extended his support for the victims on Instagram Stories, writing, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the floods in Nepal. I stand with you in this difficult time and will always be there to support you in whatever way I can. Stay safe and stay strong.”
Farhan Akhtar also took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “My heart goes out to all affected by the flash floods and mudslide on the Nepal-Tibet border. The videos and images of the catastrophe are horrific and one can't even begin to imagine how helpless those who were in its path must have felt and how devastatingly painful it must be for those they've left behind.”
Actor Bhumi Pednekar pledged her support and wrote, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild.”
Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood also took to his official X handle and promised food, shelter and all possible assistance, saying, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter, and the strength to help you rebuild.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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