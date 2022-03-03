Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan pose together in unseen pic, fan calls them 'Tiger cubs'

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are seen in an unseen pic with their sister Saba Ali Khan. In it, the three siblings are seen sharing a happy moment during a family get together recently. The picture, shared by Saba on social media, earned some love from the fans, who gave the siblings the sobriquet of 'tiger cubs', in reference to their father, who was affectionately known as Tiger Pataudi. (Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan's poolside birthday party with Soha, Inaaya, Karisma. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba posted the two pictures on her Instagram late on Wednesday night. One pic shows the three Pataudi siblings together while the second is a zoomed in version of the first showing only Saba and Soha Ali Khan. The picture, which appears to be from Saif's son Jeh's birthday bash held recently, shows the three standing next to each other with a Happy Birthday banner on the wall behind them. 'Happy siblings,' Saba captioned the pic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the comment section, a fan dubbed them "Tiger cubs," referring to their father, former cricketer Mansuri Ali Khan aka Tiger Pataudi. Another commented, "Mashallah total royal." The siblings had gotten together last month for Saif's son Jeh's first birthday, which was hosted by Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor. Kareena and Saif marked Jeh's milestone birthday by hosting a poolside party at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by several family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A boomerang shared by Kareena on her Instagram story showed the party decorations--blue and grey balloons including ones in the shape of Jeh's name. She captioned the picture with heart emojis. Her sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a video from the celebrations on her Instagram story, which showed blue balloons floating around the pool with "Jeh turns 1" written on them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON