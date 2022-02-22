Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan's poolside birthday party with Soha, Inaaya, Karisma. See pics

Jehangir Ali Khan, the second son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, was surrounded by family as he celebrated his first birthday on Monday.

Kareena and Saif marked Jeh's milestone birthday by hosting a poolside party at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by several family members including Karisma Kapoor, Soha Alia Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Pictures and videos shared by the guests on their Instagram account showed that the birthday party was filled with balloons, a trampoline, and a giant cake.

A boomerang shared by Kareena on her Instagram story showed the party decorations consisting of blue and grey balloons including ones in the shape of Jeh's name. She captioned the picture with heart emojis. Her sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a video from the celebrations on her Instagram story, which showed blue balloons floating around the pool with "Jeh turns 1" written on them. Pics from Jeh's birthday party.

Karisma also shared a picture of herself relaxing on a poolside sofa and another with the birthday boy that she captioned "Dumpling."

Soha Ali Khan also gave a glimpse into the birthday celebrations with a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories. Her first picture showed her daughter Inaaya all ready to head to the birthday bash, while the second one showed the young girl standing right in front of the pool which was surrounded by several blue coloured balloons. The next story showed Inaaya jumping on a trampoline with one of her friends.

Soha shared a video on her Instagram feed that showed Jeh dancing on the playmat. "What? It's my first birthday!! #happybirthdayjehbaba" she captioned the video set on the song "It's my birthday," adding a red heart emoji. She also shared a picture of herself on her IG story holding her daughter's hands at the party.

Saba Ali Khan was also present at her nephew's birthday bash, and shared a collage of pictures with Jeh that she captioned "My Jeh Jaan." In one of the stories, she shared a picture of Kareena holding her younger son, alongside a photograph of the giant birthday cake.

The blue cake was shaped in the letters of Jeh's name. His name was also spelled on fondant balloons decorated on the letter J, while the letter E carried his elder brother Taimur's name. The third letter H had Amma and Abba spelled on either side in a similar fashion.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Taimur, in 2016. They became parents for the second time with the birth of Jeh last year.

