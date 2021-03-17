Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan spotted in new haircut, blue lenses as he returns from paternity break for Adipurush shoot. See pic
Saif Ali Khan spotted in new haircut, blue lenses as he returns from paternity break for Adipurush shoot. See pic

Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)

Saif Ali Khan has resumed work after returning from his paternity leave on the birth of his fourth child. The actor was spotted on Tuesday in an all new look - a new hairstyle and blue contact lenses, as he returned from a shoot.

Saif was seen in a blue tee and grey track pants, paired with white shoes and a mask.

While the shoot of the film began in February, Saif began work only after completing his paternity break which he took to welcome his second son with actor wife Kareena Kapoor last month.

The film is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame. It stars Saif as the antagonist, Lankesh, and Baahubali star Prabhas as the protagonist, Ram. The film also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh in a pivotal role. The movie is described as the celebration of "victory of good over evil" and is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Saif had already made it clear that he would be taking a paternity leave for the birth of his child, just like he did for the birth of his other three children: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. He had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Meanwhile, Kareena had shared a glimpse of what kept Taimur busy as Saif remained out for work. She shared a picture from his baking session where the four-year-old made cookies shaped like his family members: mom, dad and his newborn brother.

