Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism: 'Not stopping to think before rubbishing'
bollywood

Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism: 'Not stopping to think before rubbishing'

Amol Gupte defended the poster of Saina, which was criticised over what appeared to be a factual inaccuracy. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.

Amol Gupte defended a poster of his upcoming sports drama Saina - a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal starring Parineeti Chopra - against criticism. Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster showed what appears to be a tennis toss, and not how a player would ideally hit a badminton serve. Many questioned if it was a film on the life of tennis player Sania Mirza.

Taking to Facebook, Amol called it a ‘high concept poster’ and explained that it was symbolic. “Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster... ‘looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania’ etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!” he wrote.

“High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world... not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!!” he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls

Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover

Roohi director on Janhvi Kapoor's 'palat' scene: 'Our chudail is filmy'

On Thursday, the teaser of Saina was unveiled, and was praised by the badminton player herself. “Always makes me proud to see my national flag soar high! #Saina teaser out now,” she wrote on Twitter.

The teaser gave a glimpse into the journey of Saina and how she became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, five medals in Commonwealth Games and the only Indian woman badminton player to become world No 1.

Also read | Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran is radiant in Disney's rip-roaring adventure

Incidentally, Shraddha Kapoor was the first choice for Saina, but opted out due to scheduling issues. Parineeti was brought in as her replacement. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, the makers announced earlier this week.

Parineeti was recently seen in the thriller The Girl on the Train, which came out on Netflix last week. She will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film will open in theatres on March 19, just a week before Saina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amol gupte saina parineeti chopra

Related Stories

bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti Chopra hits the perfect shot in Saina Nehwal’s inspiring biopic. Watch

UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
bollywood

Twitter is already fact-checking Parineeti Chopra's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster: 'Is it a Sania biopic?'

UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP