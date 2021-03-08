Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China to become a champion
Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China to become a champion

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Parineeti Chopra released the trailer of her upcoming sports-themed movie Saina. She plays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.

Parineeti Chopra released the first trailer of Saina on the occasion of International Women's Day. The actor essays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the sports-themed movie.

The film charts the journey of a young girl from Haryana who aspires to become the first female badminton player with the number 1 ranking. The trailer opens with Saina's mother Usha Rani (Meghna Malik), excitedly informing the family that Saina has been selected in the state team. As the trailer progresses, Saina climbs the ladder of success before she is selected as a part of the national team.

Standing in front of the team's coach (played Manav Kaul), Saina raises her hand when asked who believes they can be the world's number one badminton player. Soon, Saina's hardships are put in the spotlight, with glimpses of her intense training, the matches that propel her towards her dream, and the hurdles she crosses to become the world champion.

"Main hara dungi inko, main maar dungi, Great Wall of China tod dungi main (I'll beat them, I'll beat them, I will break the Great Wall of China)," Saina says, describing her quest to become the champion.

Saina has been written and directed by Amole Gupte. The team recently released the first poster and the teaser, giving fans a look at Parineeti as Saina. Although the teaser was intriguing, the poster received criticism. Fans pointed out that the toss in the poster appeared to be that of a tennis serve and not how a badminton player would toss the shuttlecock.

Taking to Facebook, the director explained, "Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster... ‘looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania’ etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!"

"High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world... not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!!” he added.

Saina gave her seal of approval to Parineeti's look in the movie. She took to Twitter and said, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."

Saina is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. It is set to release in theatres on March 26.

