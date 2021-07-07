Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Banu, on Wednesday said that her 'reason for living' has been 'snatched away' after the veteran actor's death. Dilip died on Wednesday morning at the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai at the age of 98, after a prolonged illness. The couple had no children.

Dilip Kumar will be buried at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan in Santacruz later in the day, according to a statement issued on his offical Twitter account. He is known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas.

The news of his death was first confirmed by pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the veteran actor. Peeping Moon quoted the doctor, as he revealed what Saira Banu said to him after Dilip's death, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar told PTI. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle at 8.01 am.

The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days in early June only to be admitted to the hospital again later in the same month.

Dilip Kumar was born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922. In a 2012 interview to Hindustan Times, he said that no one, besides his mother, has loved him as Saira Banu has. "I wish to live for the happiness of my wife," he had said.