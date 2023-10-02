Saira Banu shares how the media never saw her and Dilip Kumar as ideal couple: ‘Created a storm worldwide’

Saira Banu took to her social media to share one of the most special memories with her husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar. On Monday, Saira Banu shared a photo from her engagement ceremony with the actor, and wrote a detailed note on how their pairing came as a 'bolt from the blue' for everyone as no one could imagine them as an ‘ideal couple’. (Also read: Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar proposed to her after her 22nd birthday, travelled every other night from Chennai for dinner)

Saira's Instagram post

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar on their engagement day.

Saira shared two black and white pictures with Dilip Kumar on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, she was seen in front of him and held his hand. Both of them smiled at each other in the lovely picture. In the second picture, which was certainly taken after their engagement ceremony, Saira and Dilip were seen standing beside each other with garlands.

In the caption, Saira began, "This date is dearest to my heart because on 23rd August, 1966 Dilip Sahib walked into my House and my Heart to wish me for my Birthday and wonder of wonders! The very next week, Sahib sought my hand in marriage from my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan’s approval. Consequently, on this day October 2nd, we had a quiet family ceremony where Dilip Sahib and I exchanged engagement rings and my dream of becoming Dilip Sahib’s wife stepped onto the threshold of coming true."

On not being seen as the ‘ideal couple’

Saira further added how their union was wholly unexpected at that time and created a lot of stir in the media. Saira and Dilip got married on October 11, 1966. Saira was 22, while Dilip was 44-years old at that time. The age difference of 22 years garnered a lot of attention in the press around that time.

"To the entire world, this was a bolt from the blue because nobody had ever imagined this possibility since we had never worked together and had never been propelled as an 'Ideal Couple' by the imaginative media and so this news created a storm worldwide. This happening has beautiful sentimental parts to narrate as well as hilariously funny incidents that ensued which I shall write about later." she concluded.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have worked in many movies including Duniya, Bairaag, Gopi and Sagina. Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021.

