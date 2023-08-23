Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar proposed to her after her 22nd birthday, travelled every other night from Chennai for dinner

Veteran actor Saira Banu shared a post on her 79th birthday as she took a trip down memory lane. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Saira posted old photos. She also recalled how her late husband and actor Dilip Kumar travelled from Chennai to Mumbai on her 22nd birthday. She revealed that he would then travel 'every other night' to have dinner with her. Saira added that on one such occasion, he proposed to her for marriage. (Also Read | Saira Banu recalls Sunil Dutt visited Dilip Kumar's home to wish him on Eid even after meeting with an accident) Saira Banu shared a photo with Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Dev Anand on her 79th birthday.

Saira Banu shares pics with Dilip Kumar

In the first picture, a monochrome one, a young Saira was seen holding a bouquet and garlands. She stood near a cake kept on a table as Dilip Kumar smiled and looked at it. The photo also featured Rajendra Kumar and Dev Anand. The next photo, taken very recently, showed Dilip and Saira holding a knife as they both cut a cake.

Saira Banu talks about her birthdays

Sharing the photos, Saira Banu wrote, "As far as I can remember, birthdays have been so “Special” for me --- my mother Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji went to the ends of the world to always give me the best fun time with my friends whether here in Mumbai or in London School --- not to forget once a towering layered cake that would have put the Qutub Minar to shame!"

She continued, "We were a very close knit small family that lived doting on each other --- my grandma, my grand-aunt, my mother and my darling brother Sultan---Then Hey Presto! What good luck! No sooner than I finished my London School and came back home to Bombay I had the sheer luck of getting to do JUNGLEE the super hit Eastman Colour Film that became the rage of the time. Until now Black and White films were the order of the day and held the roost."

Saira Banu talks abut Dilip Kumar

Saira also added, "Soon life became a blast of light and joy and occasions such as birthdays blossomed into a flood of appreciation, flowers, messages from friends and fans making the whole house into a Garden of Eden. On 23rd August, 1966 such a quality evening, the House Warming of our new residence at 34-B Pali Hill was on, the house was made intentionally and absolutely Dilip Sahib’s ‘Dar Kay Saamney’ (Ghar Kay Saamney). He was shooting in Madras and on my mother’s invitation flew into town to attend my birthday."

Saira Banu shares how Dilip Kumar proposed to her

Saira wrote, "Life became besieged with good luck, one miracle after another and can you imagine that the 'Emperor Of Acting' for whom the world was his stage. Mr Dilip Kumar who knew me since I was a little girl and consequently refused to work with me but soon after meeting me at this House Warming Party, exclaimed, 'You have grown up into a beautiful girl. The next couple of days he travelled on whirlwind flights from Madras to Bombay every other night and had dinner with me."

"On one of these magical evenings he popped the question, 'Will you marry Me?' Here came the realization of a dream that I had nurtured ever since I was in my teens. We were happily married and I started my life from an admiring fan to a devoted wife. I got to see the different aspects and qualities of this great human being. He was unlike any person that I had ever met ---- a man who oozed a royal halo of understated elegance," concluded Saira.

