Saiyaara is the no 1 non English film on Netflix globally, beats Fall For Me; Ahaan, Aneet thank fans for all the love

In its debut week on streaming, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has scripted history by becoming the most-watched non-English film on the platform globally. The romantic drama has beaten German erotic thriller Fall For Me and Netflix's Hindi original, Inspector Zende, in the race. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Saiyaara tops Netflix's global charts

As per Tudum, Netflix's databank of best-performing titles, Saiyaara is trending at number 1 in the list of non-English films worldwide, with 3.7 million views and 9.3 million hours viewed. Fall For Me is in the second spot with 6.5 million hours viewed, while Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee, rounds up the top 3 with 6.2 million hours viewed. The only other Indian film in the top 10 is Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, which sits in the 9th spot with 2.5 million hours viewed.

Saiyaara is currently the number 1 non-English film on Netflix globally.

On Wednesday afternoon, Netflix India shared a video message from the film's leads - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - reacting to the film's performance on streaming. "For giving Saiyaara all the love in the world, we love you forever and ever and ever. Saiyaara is trending globally on Netflix, only because of you. Thank you for watching and rewatching, and rewatching," the actors said in the message.

Saiyaara's successful run

Saiyaara released on Netflix last Friday, and has climbed to the global number 1 position in just five days. Given its box office performance and craze among the passes, the film was expected to do well upon its streaming release, but it would be safe to say, the film has surpassed expectations. None of the recent big-budget Indian films have managed to enter the global top 3 of Netflix, let alone top it.

Saiyaara is a love story of a temperamental singer (played by Ahaan) and a songwriter (Aneet). Their love is tested by her early-onset Alzheimer's. The film, a musical drama, saw director Mohit Suri return to the romantic genre after over a decade, and to great returns. Saiyaara has grossed ₹577 crore worldwide, becoming not just the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, but also the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. It has also catapulted its two leads to overnight stardom, particularly among the younger audiences.