Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday looks handsome in kurta, celebrates Diwali with ‘firecracker’ mom Deanne Panday

Ahaan Panday celebrated Diwali with his mother, Deanne Panday, and other close friends and family. The actor, who made a blockbuster debut with Saiyaara, recently debuted his new look for his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. On Monday, Deanne shared a series of pictures from a beautiful Diwali gathering, in which she posed with her son, Ahaan. (Also read: Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday lets go of long hair, debuts new look for Ali Abbas Zafar's action film. See pics) Ahaan Panday clicked a picture with mom Deanne Panday.

Ahaan celebrates Diwali with mom Deanne

In the pictures, Deanne was seen in a light pink saree. Ahaan looked dapper in a black sherwani and, both mother and son smiled for a picture together inside a dazzling interior space decorated with mirrors and lights which reflected on the walls. In other pictures, Deanne was seen with her bunch of girlfriends. In the caption, Deanne wrote, “Happy Diwali. From my family to yours. Love & light always forever & ever. (Ahaan calls me his firecracker).”

“Both mother and son are looking super cute Happy Diwali,” commented a fan. Another said, “How lovely, Ahaan looking so cute in the pictures beside his mom.” Many others wished Deanne a happy diwali.

Ahaan starred in the lead role in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The film chronicles the love story that develops between an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy journalist Vaani (Aneet Padda). She supports him to follow his dreams even as an unexpected revelation threatens to break them apart.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara broke several box office records during its run and crossed ₹ 500 crore worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. Ahaan will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next with Sharvari. The film, yet untitled, begins shooting in early 2026.