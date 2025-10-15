Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday lets go of long hair, debuts new look for Ali Abbas Zafar's action film. See pics

Ahaan Panday made his acting debut this year with Saiyaara, which went on to smash box office records and emerged as a blockbuster. The Mohit Suri directorial saw him play a musician. The actor is now ready to move on to the next chapter, as he debuted his brand new look for his upcoming film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Film, the action romance will star him and Sharvari. (Also read: Ahaan Panday drops unseen pics with Aneet Padda from Coldplay concert on her birthday; fans go ‘for sure they’re dating') Take a look at Ahaan Panday's new look for his upcoming action film.

Ahaan debuts new look

Ahaan shared his new look with an Instagram post on Wednesday. His long hair and beard look was replaced with a shorter, more sharper haircut and trimmed beard. It is more rugged, intense, and nothing like the endearing lover boy audiences fell for in Saiyaara. In the caption, he wrote, “And that’s a cut.”

The film, yet untitled, begins shooting in early 2026 and marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara broke several box office records during its run, and crossed ₹ 500 crore worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. It also completed 50 days in theatres.

The film chronicles the love story that develops between an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy journalist Vaani (Aneet Padda). She supports him to follow his dreams even as an unexpected revelation threatens to break them apart. The film received immense love from Bollywood stars as well as fans. From Alia Bhatt to Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday to Varun Dhawan, several actors have praised the film and the performances of the two young stars. Saiyaara is now available to watch on Netflix.