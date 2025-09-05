Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda pen heartfelt post as Saiyaara clocks 50 days in theatres: ‘Today marks a quiet moment for us’

Mohit Suri marked his return to the romantic genre with the musical drama Saiyaara. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, starred newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead. Upon release, the film defied expectations and became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film completes 50 days in theatres on September 5. Ahaan and Aneet have now shared an adorable post together to thank fans for this special occasion. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shared adorable pics to thank fans for making Saiyaara a grand success.

50 days of Saiyaara

Ahaan and Aneet shared a hug in front of a church in the joint Instagram post. In one of the pictures, Ahaan was seen looking at Aneet as she smiled and held on to his hands around her shoulder. In the caption, they began, “Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you. Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too.”

The note further continued, “Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward- Aneet & Ahaan.”

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around the intense love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer Vaani Batra (Aneet), which takes a shocking turn as the story progresses. The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads. It marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday. Aneet was previously seen in Big Girls Don't Cry and Slaam Venky.

From Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar to fans on social media, everyone is going gaga over Saiyaara. The film broke several box office records during its run, and crossed ₹ 500 crore worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema.