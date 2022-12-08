Saiyami Kher says she was told to get lip job, nose job when she started acting: 'It’s very sad when people body-shame'

Saiyami Kher has opened up about her experience of being body-shamed by people in the industry when she was starting out as an actor. The actor said being ‘thick-skinned’, the remarks did not bother her much but she finds it sad that people can make such mean remarks so casually. Saiyami did not name anybody while talking about her experience. Also read: Rakshanda Khan says she was advised to get a nose surgery done for a ‘successful career’

Saiyami made her film debut with the 2015 Telugu release Rey, following which she ventured into Marathi cinema with Mauli (2018) and Hindi films with Choked (2020). She has also worked in web series Special OPS and Breathe Into the Shadows.

Talking about her experience with body-shaming, Saiyami told India Today, “I am very thick-skinned. Being an actor makes you that. People judge you, they say nasty things. When I was starting off, I was told you should do a lip job, a nose job. I was told all kinds of things like that. I am pretty comfortable in my own skin. I am happy with the way I am made. So it didn’t bother me so much, but it’s very sad when people body-shame and make nasty remarks because there are people who are dealing with medical problems.”

The actor advised people to be more sensitive while talking about body issues. “There are people who are very sensitive. We need to realise that we can be hurting someone a lot, and we need to be wary of what we say to each other. Otherwise, there will be so much negativity,” she added.

Saiyami will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s web series Faadu: A Love Story, which also stars Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal. The romantic drama, which has been described as ‘an intense poetic love story between two opposite characters’, will begin streaming on SonyLiv from December 9.

