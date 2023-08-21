Saiyami Kher says she cried after receiving Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten letter for Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Actor Saiyami Kher, who essayed the role of a para-athlete in R Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, has revealed that she received a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saiyami shared a long note and also posted several pictures. In the first photo, Saiyami sat on a chair with the letter in her hand as she smiled. She also had a flower bouquet next to her. (Also Read | Ghoomer box office collection day 3: Amid Gadar 2 craze, Abhishek Bachchan film earns just ₹3.4 crore so far)

Amitabh's letter for Saiyami

Saiyami Kher's recent post featured Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten letter.

The next picture was that of Amitabh Bachchan's letter which was dated August 19, 2023. The letter read, "Saiyami, In admiration--your grit, your sincerity, your level-headedness performance, and the brilliance of your presence in Ghoomer. May the accolades never diminish for you. Love and regard (Amitabh's signature)." The last photo showed Saiyami standing next to Amitabh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 15 from her recent appearance in an episode.

Saiyami pens long note

Saiyami captioned the post, "I remember seeing a short film called Looking for Amitabh on how the visually challenged perceive this icon. From describing his trademark baritone to the sound of his shoes, or the scent of his perfume. We don’t even see Mr Bachchan, but we can experience the impact created by this superstar. As a kid, the signature KBC tune meant it was bedtime. My parents would come back from work. And my grandparents would finish up their chores. Despite our diverse interests and age gaps, this one show brought three generations together."

Saiyami talks about her family watching KBC

She also added, “If there was a contestant who gushed over Mr Bachchan, Aiedu, my grandmom would sit preening about him. She did this until her last breath. He was after all from her part of the country. Any compliment to him obviously meant a compliment to her. He represented the heartlands of our country. He represented the fulfillment of dreams. He represented hope.”

Saiyami on rejections

Saiyami continued, “Since I began acting, there have been many ups and downs. There were so many people who brushed me off telling me I was ‘hopeless’. But I tried keeping my head above the water. While every rejection hurt, every rejection also made me work harder. I've always kept everything bottled up."

Saiyami talks about Amitabh's letter

She added, “At the premiere of Ghoomer in Melbourne, everybody was sobbing. Show some emotion Kher saab, AB said as he hugged me after our standing ovation. But I stood there seemingly zen about everything. In reel life I can cry buckets, in real life, you will never know how I’m feeling.”

"Yesterday, as I sat at home pondering my fate, someone rang the doorbell. There was a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. My heart skipped a beat. Is this what I think it is? THE stamp of approval which every actor in this country dreams of? I looked up to the skies and finally bawled, 'Look what this is, Aiedu.' Hope. Thank you @amitabhbachchan Sir," she concluded. Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan posted hug and red heart emojis.

About Ghoomer

Helmed by director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. Abhishek plays the role of a coach whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami Kher.

