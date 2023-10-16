Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prithviraj Sukumaran stands tall in new poster from film unveiled on his birthday

Hombale Films, the producer of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, has unveiled a new poster of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran from the upcoming film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, Hombale Films released the poster on Prithviraj's 41st birthday. (Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaar is his birthday treat for fans)

Prithviraj Sukumaran's new Salaar poster

Prithviraj Sukumaran in a new poster from Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire.

In the poster, Prithviraj was seen in a rugged look. He wore a black outfit with a shawl around his neck. He had a black tika on his forehead and wore a nose ring. The monochrome picture also had several people standing behind him against a cloudy and dust-filled sky. The caption read, "Wishing 'Vardharaja Mannar' The King @PrithviOfficial, a majestic birthday. In the film, he will play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar, Raja Mannaar's son.

Sharing the poster from his X account, he wrote, “Thank you Hombale Films, Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and the entire team of Salaar! Cannot wait for the world to see this epic! (Red heart emoji).”

Prithviraj's knee injury

Recently, Prithviraj said he has recovered from his knee injury and will return to work with "100 per cent" energy. In an Instagram post, Sukumaran said it has been three months since he injured his knee while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming Malayalam film Vilayath Buddha.

Following the injury, the actor had said he had to undergo a "fairly complex" surgery and thanked the team of doctors who treated him. He had said, "Complete and full recovery is still a while away and I will have to continue to stick to my physiotherapy and rehabilitation plan. But to get to where I am in 3 months took a lot of skill and dedication from this team. So THANK YOU for the commitment and truly inspiring passion towards your professions!"

"Last but never the least..Thank you to each one of you who reached out in various ways with your wishes and prayers. I’m grateful, and deeply humbled by the care and concern! Time to get back to work..and as always..I’m going to give my 100 per cent and then some! Exciting updates coming your way...starting tomorrow!" he had added.

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar also stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The film will hit the theatres on December 22 this year. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but the release was pushed by the makers due to "unforseen circumstances". The first part of the film series is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

