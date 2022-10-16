Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaar is his birthday treat for fans

On the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday, the producers of his upcoming film Salaar unveiled his first look poster, introducing him as Vardharaja Mannaar. The actor-filmmaker turned 40 on Sunday. Salaar is an action adventure film starring Prabhas in the lead and is set to release worldwide in theatres on September 28. Also read: Leaked picture of Prabhas from Salaar sets gets internet buzzing, fans of actor request not to spread it online. See pic

Prithviraj looks menacing in the rugged look as he sports a septum ring as well as silver chokers around his neck along with a black tilak on his forehead. Wishing Prithviraj by sharing his poster from the film, Hombale Films wrote on Twitter, “Parallel or mainstream, Arthouse or commercial, he has always made sure to strike a balance and delivered stupendously with an entertaining and engaging act. To the most versatile @PrithviOfficial a very Happy Birthday.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran's look from Salaar out now.

As the actor shared it on his Instagram account, many reacted on his first look, saying, “What the hell!” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “OMG! B'day Fire.” Another called it, “Wonderful, fantastic.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF film franchise fame, Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Prabhas' new poster and the release date of the film was unveiled on Independence Day. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Billed as a "high-voltage actioner", Salaar has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 14 but was delayed due to production issues owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prithviraj has several films in the pipeline. He has another Telugu film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 in works. In Malayalam, he has Gold and Kaapa lined up for release this year and Aadujeevitham is scheduled for next year. He is working on his directorials too - L2: Empuraan and Tyson.

