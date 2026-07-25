Salman Khan, 60, flaunts ripped abs in new pics, shares cryptic message for critics: ‘Jo darr gaya voh mar gaya’

Actor Salman Khan believes fear has no place in life, or at least that's what his latest Instagram post seems to suggest. The actor recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his late-night gym session, along with a cryptic note that quickly grabbed fans' attention, with many trying to decode whether it carried a deeper meaning or was simply a random thought.

Salman Khan flaunts ripped physique in gym photos

Salman Khan gives a glimpse into his late night gym session.

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On Friday night, Salman took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos flaunting his chiselled physique. The actor's abs were clearly visible in the pictures, in which he could be seen standing in front of a gym mirror with a towel wrapped around his head, hinting at an intense workout. While his physique at 60 impressed fans, it was his cryptic caption that caught everyone's attention. Along with the photos, the superstar wrote, "Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya.. (Salman Khan got scared... Hmm... the one who gets scared is as good as dead)."

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{{^usCountry}} The post comes days after the actor shared a note backing the students participating in the CJP protest after it turned violent following a police lathi charge. He wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post comes days after the actor shared a note backing the students participating in the CJP protest after it turned violent following a police lathi charge. He wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them." {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."

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The actor also said that the fight was between the students and the education system and should not be hijacked politically. He further expressed hope that the government would take the right decisions to build a stronger education system. His post went viral on social media. While many appreciated the actor for speaking in support of the students, others felt he had posted about the protests because he was scared. His latest post appears to be a response to those critics.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film has been stuck in limbo for quite some time. It was originally slated to release on April 17. After the teaser was unveiled, the film drew criticism from China's Global Times, which accused the makers of distorting facts. Later, India's Ministry of External Affairs also clarified that it had "no role" in such cinematic ventures.

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Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, but the makers later renamed the film to broaden its narrative scope beyond a single military clash and to ease geopolitical tensions with China. Reports also suggested that certain portions of the film were being reshot. The release date is yet to be announced.

Apart from this, Salman also has a film with Nayanthara in the pipeline. Tentatively titled SVC63, the film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by Dil Raju. It is slated for an Eid 2027 release and is currently under production.