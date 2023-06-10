Salman Khan aata tha 2-3 ghante ke liye: Farah Khan reveals his duplicate shot half of Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye in KKHH

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently shared a trivia about the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song, Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye. During her appearance on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, she revealed that most of the scenes were done by Salman Khan's duplicate since he was available for very few hours each day. Salman had played the role of Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Also read: Kajol says 'I would have gone with Salman Khan's character' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Trivia about Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye

Salman Khan and Kajol in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye.

In the promo, Farah is seen talking to a dancer who played Salman's duplicate in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She says, “Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia h. Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha (Ritji was very cute. Let me tell you that in the song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ritji did half of the song as Salman's duplicate. He used to come only for 2-3 hours. So all the back shots, top shots, wide shots were done by Ritji).”

Original dancers of the song Chaiyya Chaiyya were called as a surprise for Farah on the show. Farah went on to identify most of them and shared the story about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sony shared the promo with the caption: “Toh aapko kaisi lagi ‘Sajanji’ ke peeche ki ye kahani? Cinema se jude aur bhi kisse hum laaye hain aapke liye khaas (how did you find the story behind the making of the Sajanji song, we have brought many more stories from cinema especially for you) toh don’t miss to watch #CinemaKe110SaalBemisaal #IndiasBestDancer #DanceKaFest.” The upcoming episode will be aired on Saturday.

When Karan couldn't find anyone for role of Aman

In 2021, director Karan Johar had revealed why Salman had agreed to play Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sharing the story behind it during his appearance on Indian Idol 12, Karan had said that he had approached quite a few actors but none was ready to play a second lead in a Shah Rukh Khan film. He said that when he met Salman Khan at a party and told him about not finding a suitable actor for the role of Aman, Salman had replied, “Iss film ko karne ki liye paagal hona chahiye aur main wo pagal hoon (You have to be crazy to do this film and I am that person).”

Why Salman agreed to do the film

Later, when Karan had narrated the script to Salman, he was on board just after hearing the first half. But when Karan clarified that he is yet to recite the role of Aman, Salman said, “Kya fark padta hai. Main aapke father ko janta hu, ye film main unke liye kar raha hu (It doesn't matter. I know your father and that's why I am doing this film).”

