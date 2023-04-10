Salman Khan addressed claims of gaining six packs with VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, unbuttons shirt on stage. Watch

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan had a point to prove with a certain section of the audience who felt his abs were generated in post-production. The actor and producer of the upcoming film unbuttoned his shirt at the event and showed off his body to the screaming fans and audience that they were, in fact, real. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. (Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan's film is heavy on action scenes as he steps up to protect his loved ones)

Salman Khan responded to claims his abs were created via VFX at the trailer launch of his latest Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the trailer was first released, few social media users had commented that the 57-year-old actor's toned physique was a result of visual effects (VFX) and not the gym. Salman created a viral moment where he showed off his abs to prove those people wrong. His loyal fans quickly shared the incident on Twitter to show the proof of Salman's real body.

In the video from the event, Salman is assembled on stage with the rest of his cast members including Pooja Hegde. Standing in the middle, the actor is dressed in a black shirt and black faded jeans. He has his usual silver and blue bracelet on his right hand. As he handed the microphone, Salman unbuttons his shirt and shows off his abs to loud cheers from the audience. He also tells the audience, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)." He also hinted that his body was achieved after working out only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip was shared on Twitter by a fan with the caption, "That’s confidence level and proving haters wrong. No VFX sheer body building." Earlier this month, the actor had posted a few photographs of himself on social media. In one, he is lying on a chair and showing his toned body. In another, he had posted a casual picture of himself in shorts after a workout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer, Salman shows off his body quite a bit in the climax sequence. At the event, when he was asked about his physique, Salman had jokingly said, “Effort Dengue aur Covid ka tha (It was a joint effort by Dengue and Covid).” He also spoke about how he needed to build his body for the film's finale.

The action film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.