Did Salman Khan and Arijit Singh bury the hatchet? Singer seen at actor's house after 2014 feud. Watch

Actor Salman Khan and singer Arijit Singh might have patched things up. On Wednesday night, the singer was spotted leaving Salman Khan's house Galaxy apartment in Mumbai after a visit. A video has surfaced online and got fans debating if they are going to collaborate soon. Also read: Salman Khan impressed with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan for her new venture

Arijit Singh at Salman Khan house

Looks like Salman Khan and Arijit Singh had a meeting recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a car leaving from the Galaxy apartment. The singer was seen inside the vehicle. Sharing the video, a fan of Salman wrote, “Arijit Singh Spotted at Salman Khan’s house Today. What’s happening??”

Fans debate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, another user called it ‘unexpected’ in the comment section. “Ohh man I was waiting for this. Arijit’s song in Salman Khan movie” added one more excited fan. “Asambhav (impossible),” dubbed a user.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh fallout

Salman Khan and Arijit's fallout happened about nine years ago at an award show. In 2014, Salman was hosting an event where Arijit won an award. As the singer went to the stage and received his award, Salman had said, “So gaye they (Were you asleep)?” The singer told him, "Aap logon ne sula diya (You have put me to sleep).” Salman responded saying that it wasn't their fault that his song Tum Hi Ho caused people to fall asleep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following this episode, Salman had dropped Arijit's songs from his films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Sultan. As the whole situation caused a media uproar, later Arijit issued an apology to Salman. He wrote, "Dear Mr Salman Khan. This is the last way I thought I would speak to you. I have been trying to text you call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you. I never did. That night in the show It was the wrong time and wrong aura. Nevertheless you felt insulted.

"And I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan since long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know. At Nita Ji’s place I only came back to apologize to you but you dint get it. No problem I apologize here in front of everyone but please it is a request.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Please do not remove the song that I sang for you in Sultan. You want anyone else to sing this song, absolutely fine but keep a version at least. I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling. I don’t know why am I doing this I know the consequences," he said.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also has an untitled film with Vishnuvardhan and Karan Johar in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON