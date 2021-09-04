Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister, spotted at lunch after Tiger 3 shoot. See pics

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met a Turkish minister on Friday. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, shared pictures with the duo on his social media handles.

He wrote in his message, “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.” Salman wore a black suit to the meeting while Katrina wore a beige top with black pants. In the pictures, the actors were seen meeting with the delegates and Salman even gave a fist bump to the tourism minister.

A tweet by the actors' fan.

Salman and Katrina are in Turkey to shoot for their upcoming movie, Tiger 3. Fans of the two also shared photos of them from the shoot, having lunch together and even clicking selfies with their fans. Katrina wore a blue shirt and black pants while Salman was seen in a green shirt.

The two recently completed the Russia schedule of Tiger 3 and headed to Turkey for a second part of the shoot. Actor Emraan Hashmi is also reported to be a part of the movie but hasn't confirmed it yet. Emraan recently posted a picture, in which he can be seen sitting at an airport. "Catching a red-eye flight to," he captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag, giving fans a hint that he will join the shoot soon.

Emraan was also earlier spotted attending a puja with the cast ahead of the film's shoot. He told PTI that it has been a dream of his to work with Salman one day.

Also read: Unrecognisable Salman Khan spotted filming Tiger 3 in Russia, is joined by nephew Nirvaan. See pics

Tiger 3 will see Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing his partner, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received a positive response and was a success at the box office. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met a Turkish minister on Friday. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, shared pictures with the two on his social media handles.

He wrote in his message, “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.” Salman wore a black suit to the meeting while Katrina wore a beige top with black pants. In the pictures, the actors were seen meeting with the delegates and Salman even gave a fist bump to the tourism minister.

Salman and Katrina are in Turkey to shoot for their upcoming movie, Tiger 3. Fans of the two also shared photos of them from the shoot, having lunch together and even clicking selfies with their fans. Katrina wore a blue shirt and black pants while Salman was seen in a green shirt.

The two recently completed the Russia schedule of Tiger 3 and headed to Turkey for a second part of the shoot. Actor Emraan Hashmi is also reported to be a part of the movie but hasn't confirmed it yet. Emraan recently posted a picture, in which he can be seen sitting at an airport. "Catching a red-eye flight to ," he captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag, giving fans a hint that he will join the shoot soon.

Emraan was also earlier spotted attending a puja with the cast ahead of the film's shoot. He told PTI that it has been a dream of his to work with Salman one day.

Tiger 3 will see Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing his partner, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received a positive response and was a success at the box office. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.|#+|