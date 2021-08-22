Unrecognisable Salman Khan spotted filming Tiger 3 in Russia, is joined by nephew Nirvaan. See pics

Actor Salman Khan was spotted on the Russia sets of the upcoming action film tentatively called Tiger 3. A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Set pictures shared on social media showed Salman Khan wearing a disguise, as he filmed a scene in character. He plays a R&AW agent in the film. Also spotted was his nephew, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, who appeared to be working with him in some capacity.

Salman also posed for photographs with fans, many of whom took to social media to share the pictures online. There was no sign of Katrina Kaif, who also left for Russia with Salman a few days ago. Portions of Tiger 3 were filmed at Yash Raj Studios earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly filmed a cameo as well. The actor is currently working on his return to the big screen, an action film titled Pathan. While the film hasn't officially been announced yet, it is suggested that it might be a part of a planned cinematic universe of sorts, with Salman appearing in a cameo as his character from the Tiger franchise.

Emraan Hashmi will play the villain in Tiger 3, and has was spotted attending a puja with the cast ahead of the film's shooting schedule. He told PTI that it has been a dream of his to work with Salman one day.

Emraan will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre, which is slated for an August 27 release in theatres. Salman was last seen in the poorly-received Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was given a pay-per-view release on ZeePlex. Shah Rukh's last film was 2018's Zero.

Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, were both box office hits.