Salman Khan and niece Alizeh Agnihotri get playful in candid shots for new photo shoot. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 09, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Ahead of her film debut, Alizeh Agnihotri has posed with uncle Salman Khan as part of a new photo shoot for his clothing brand.

Salman Khan has shared new pictures with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. She is the daughter of his sister Alvira Khan and husband Atul Agnihotri. The pictures are part of a new photo shoot for Salman's clothing brand which has launched a new womenswear line. Alizeh will soon be making her acting debut with the film, Farrey. Also read: Salman Khan wears grey-pink outfit for brother Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash, fans ask about his 'Barbie inspired pants'

Salman and Alizeh's new pics

Salman Khan has shared new pics with Alizeh Agnihotri.

Sharing two pictures with Alizeh, Salman wrote on Instagram, “Genes mein hai love & care... we're just being us. @alizehagnihotri in the all-new women's collection! @beinghumanclothing.” The first picture shows both of them in denim shirts and jeans, with Alizeh leaning on Salman with her hands around his waist. It has ‘say hello to my (heart emoji)’ written on it. The second picture shows Alizeh in a short black dress paired with a sleeveless winter jacket while Salman is seen in a black T-shirt, pants and a matching winter jacket. It has ‘designed for love’ written on it.

A fan commented on the post, “Bhaijan aging in reverse.” Another said, “57 ke hoke bhai 27 walo ko competition de rhen hain handsomeness me (Salman is 57 but is giving competition to 27-year-olds in good looks).” One more said, “Look at you handsome @beingsalmankhan.” A comment also read: “Mamu kii chhoti laadli (uncle's tiny niece)”. “Awww you're so cute,” wrote a fan.

Salman looking forward to Tiger 3 release

Salman is currently gearing up for the release of his big Diwali release, Tiger 3. It also stars Katrina Kaif and will have Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo as Pathaan.

Talking about the action scenes in Tiger 3, Salman recently said in a statement as per ANI, "The team has tried and executed things that have never been seen in an Indian film. I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes! We will tease you with many such big moments when we unveil the trailer of Tiger 3, which is going to be our next marketing asset of the film," he added.

HT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan
